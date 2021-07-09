House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów
Text description provided by the architects. The house has been designed for two people in Brodnica Landscape Park as a wooden modular house. The land plot is located in the wild Valley of the Drwęca River in Poland. An advantage of this area is the wonderful landscape of the river which opens up to an excellent view from every part of the house. The distance from Brodnica city is around 15 km long (where the client working), so the territory features a harmonious combination of the advantages of the city infrastructure and the wild river valley.www.archdaily.com
