Las Palapas newest San Antonio location offering 40-cent tacos, other deals
San Antonio will get a taste of the newest Las Palapas location at a cheaper price. The 1208 Austin Highway restaurant is officially open. The location is offering 40-cent breakfast tacos and $4.99 huevos rancheros plates from 6 to 10 a.m. daily. All day specials include $1.99 12-ounce margaritas and a $10.99 32-ounce "Jug of Love" marg, available in drive-thru only. The specials are good until July 14.www.mysanantonio.com
