Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Las Palapas newest San Antonio location offering 40-cent tacos, other deals

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio will get a taste of the newest Las Palapas location at a cheaper price. The 1208 Austin Highway restaurant is officially open. The location is offering 40-cent breakfast tacos and $4.99 huevos rancheros plates from 6 to 10 a.m. daily. All day specials include $1.99 12-ounce margaritas and a $10.99 32-ounce "Jug of Love" marg, available in drive-thru only. The specials are good until July 14.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Smoke#Comfort Caf#Las Palapas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Surgeon general: 'We are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online'

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said the U.S. is seeing a “proliferation of misinformation online,” as false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations is being amplified on social media platforms. “We are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online, and we know that health misinformation harms people's health. It costs...
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 3

Community Policy