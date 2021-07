Formula 1 will reintroduce an iconic aspect from its past when it uses wreaths as gifts for the top three finishers in the Sprint at this weekend’s British Grand Prix. The Sprint is the 100km race that will take place on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, with the starting order of the shorter event set by a normal qualifying session on Friday evening. As the first finisher in the Sprint will be deemed the driver who has secured pole position rather than credited with a race win, there’s no podium ceremony but there will be a different celebration.