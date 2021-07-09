John Deere Introduces Protect Service Plan
To better support customers through improved aftermarket and support capabilities, John Deere announced its service program for construction equipment, John Deere Protect Service Plan. With John Deere Protect, required maintenance is performed at every 500-hour interval by an experienced dealer service technician. As a result, customers can decrease their risk and long-term ownership costs, positively impacting their bottom lines.rockproducts.com
