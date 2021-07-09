John Deere Introduces Protect Service Plan

This is an Exquisite home and a MUST SEE! Built with Quality construction materials and well maintained interior and exterior. Open Concept floor plan is very spacious with tall ceilings and lots of windows. Grand split staircase between levels is spectacular! The Estate sized lot is over an acre and Beautifully Landscaped! Enjoy beautiful views and newly renovated water feature area with waterfall and expanded patio. Huge level driveway large enough to park 12 vehicles! Ground Source Heat pump is energy efficient and adds significant savings to utility bills. Brand new pictures and video are on the way! This home has been LOVED and is ready for new owner!