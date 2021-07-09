LISTEN: Grayson Jenkins, “Mockingbird”

In Their Words: “I had just broken up with my girlfriend of four years and was a bit of mess at the time I wrote this song. I decided to go camping in my van and to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan in Milwaukee. Willie and Bob could fix about anything, right? The first line of the song came one morning when a bird was chirping nonstop by my van while I was trying to sleep. I couldn’t get it to leave, kind of like her memory. ‘Mockingbird’ is me saying that I don’t need any help remembering that I screwed up, with a grain of hope that I’d wake up one day and not think of her. It was a good trip, but I didn’t come back with anything but a broken heart, toll tickets, a sunburn, and this song.