Hernangomez injured playing for Spain

By Joel Niemeyer
kduz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez will miss the Tokyo Olympics after dislocating his left shoulder during an exhibition win Thursday over France. It’s a significant blow for the reigning World Cup champions. Hernangómez plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was in the starting lineup for what became Spain’s 86-77 win in its second warm-up game for the Tokyo Olympics. He was evaluated in Malaga, Spain and the team later announced that his Olympic plans were over.

