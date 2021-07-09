From In the Heights to The Mitchells vs. the Machines, these are the best movies of 2021 (so far). “At the beginning of last year, it was impossible to predict just how much the moviegoing experience would change over the following months as theaters across the globe closed, many films shifted to a streaming-only release strategy, and blockbusters got punted to a year or two later in the wake of the pandemic. This year will be different in at least one significant way: We already know it will be strange. With movies getting hybrid releases and major studios attempting to make a return to ‘normal,’ it’s hard to predict exactly what will come out and when. Hopefully, that makes a list like this more useful than ever.”