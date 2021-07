Since the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in May, I’ve been thinking about what the food industry has done to improve racial equity over the past year. It’s not an easy question to answer. Even harder is evaluating if what the companies have done is meaningful. Many have pledged to take action in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, but pledges need to be followed by actual progress. So I looked into the 10 largest food manufacturers in North America to see what moves they have made.