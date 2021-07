Arickaree-Woodlin sophomore Jacob Jefferson set some high standards after the completion of his track season. At the 2021 State Track and Field Championships held last month, Jefferson brought home gold medals in the 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter dash. Not to disappoint, he came in second in the 800 meter run and rounded out his events with a fifth place medal in the 300 meter hurdles. His accolades earned him the 1A Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year and First Team All-State honors.