Signs of the past

A road, a canal, a recreation center and a sign along the railroad all bear the Beardsley name raising the question, “Who was this Beardsley?”. The story begins long before there was a Sun City. Earliest settlers along the Salt River had begun clearing ancient Indian canals, bringing water to the thirsty, but fertile, desert. There was plenty of cheap land available from the government and the area went “canal crazy” in the late-1800s building canals up to 40 miles long bringing water as far west as the current site of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.