In Philadelphia, the temperature reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher on eight of the first 18 days of July. Cities such as Hartford, Providence and Boston have only experienced several such days but may have none during the next week or two. The following pressure analysis reveals that a cold front was moving off the eastern seaboard on Sunday, and it looks like there will be several cool fronts during the next week or two to ward off any attempts at a return of sustained heat.