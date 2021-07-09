Easy Peanut Butter And Jelly Smoothie Recipe

On a sweltering summer day, nothing is more satisfying than a refreshing treat to help you cool down from the heat. And frozen snacks are an iconic summer staple. Frozen bars are heavenly goodness during the hottest months of the year, and can be plant-based, gluten-free, and sugar-free, if you want them to be. While kids love frozen bars after a sweaty afternoon full of outdoor activities, adults can also enjoy these tasty treats at a picnic in the park or lounging by the pool. The best part is, these refreshing snacks are super easy to make at home, and there's a large variety of options to choose between. Whether you are craving chocolate, fruit, or even something boozy (yes, booze pops are a thing), there are some easy summer ice pops you can whip up yourself.