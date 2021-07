Many epidemics and pandemics have plagued New York City such as cholera in mid-1800s to diphtheria from the late-19th and early-20th centuries. As more diseases struck New York City, medical science expanded, leading to more effective safety procedures. The Spanish flu brought a timetable system to regulate the opening and closing hours of businesses, while polio brought the temporary closing of public spaces and cancellation of public gatherings. The yellow fever epidemics that plagued New York City from 1795 to 1803, however, occurred before this era of rapid scientific development. It is in this same hot and muggy New York City July that the mosquitos took control of the city with their bites no one suspected as a vector for disease.