Public Safety

IDENTITY THEFT

crimewatchpa.com
 11 days ago

2000 block of Makefield Rd. reported at 12:00PM. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to obtain an EZ Pass. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

Public Safety
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of False Reports to Law Enforcement (M2)

Aggravated Assault (F1,) Aggravated Assault (F2,) Possession of Instrument of Crime (M1,) and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities (M2) WBP In# 21-06695, July 13th 2021, 452 Market St - KALLIE MAE SHERMAN, F/24, was charged with the above offenses after stabbing victim DALTON RAYMOND in the... (1) count of...
Winnetka, ILChicago Tribune

Blotter: Identity theft arrest made in Winnetka

The following items were taken from Winnetka police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Shatara S. Collins, 29, of the 6400 block of S. Paulina St., Chicago, was charged July 1 with identity theft, forgery and theft by deception after an investigation of an incident that occurred January 29. She had a scheduled court date of July 2.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

FBI warns pandemic created a pathway for identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. — Identity theft is not a new crime, but it is a crime that’s exploding exponentially. Why is that? FBI says the pandemic is a major reason. FBI received 30,000 ID theft cases nationwide in the first 4 months of 2021. FBI had 40,000 cases in all of...
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft of Catalytic Converters

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating the theft of Catalytic Converters from several area businesses that occurred during the overnight hours of 7/9/14 into 7/10/14. Two vehicles at a Contractor Business on Brooks Ave. and a vehicle on Herrville Rd. had their Catalytic Converters removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PTPD.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

$100,000 Bond for Man Charged with Phishing and Identity Theft

On July 6 around 9:00am, Greenwich Police investigators were at Stamford Superior Court on when they were advised that Nygel Joseph, 25, of New Haven, would be at the court house on an unrelated matter. Greenwich Police had an active arrest warrant for Mr. Joseph for charges stemming from a...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN IN ALLEGED AGGRAVATED IDENTITY THEFT CASE

Roseburg Police jailed a man in an alleged aggravated identity theft case on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 4:30 p.m. a victim called in to report the fraudulent use of his credit cards. An investigation showed the suspect had gone to ten different stores around town, and had also made two purchases online using stolen credit cards which he had found in a wallet.
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

SMCSO Seeking Identities For Fraud And Theft Suspects At PNC Bank

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a fraud and theft investigation. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the suspects arrived at the drive thru of the PNC Bank in Leonardtown in a blue four-door Chevy Impala and withdrew $1,250 from the victim’s savings account. The passenger suspect filled out the withdrawal slip, which was submitted by the driver suspect.
Independence, LAL'Observateur

Woman arrested for stealing money, debit card/identity theft

On June 16, 2021 Detective’s with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a theft in which the victims Debit card and $4,000 dollars in cash was stolen. The victim stated she gave the suspect identified as Mindy Reid a ride to the Independence, Louisiana area. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the victim later noticed the items missing after returning home and filed a police report.
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Warrant - State Parole Violation

On 7/11/2021 at approximately 1016 hours, Palmyra Police stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of South Franklin Street. One of the occupants in that vehicle was identified as David Cuttino. Cuttino showed being wanted by State Parole for absconding. He was then arrested for his warrant and... All site...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Found Motorized Wheel Chair

The Doylestown Township Police Department is attempting to locate the owner of a blue and black motorized wheel chair that was found unattended and without power on the walking path on Sauerman Road near Turk Road. Please call 215-348-4201 if you are the owner so we can return your property. Reference case number 21-004798.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

CC 2702 A1 Simple Assault (M2)

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been...
Public Safetyodessapd.com

Theft Investigation

On 6-11-21 at approximately 0905 hours, a theft occurred at the “Wash-Em-Up Laundromat” located at 4631 Oakwood Drive. Investigation revealed that an unknown female subject stole the tip jar, which contained over $100. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0009578.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Possession of Marijuana (M)

On 5/24/2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Rosario-Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. After receiving the toxicology report, Jaime Alejandro Rosario-Martinez was charged with 3 counts of DUI, 1 count of Possession of a Small Amount of... All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Ambler, PAcrimewatchpa.com

780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Ambler Borough Police Department has an active narcotics warrant for Ellen Condi. Condi's whereabouts are unknown at this time. Anyone that has information on Condi is asked to contact Officer John Konway #215-643-6444. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

18 3503 (b)(1)(i) Criminal Trespass

Defendant was charged with trespassing after repeatedly going into a store that he was not permitted to enter. Charges were filed with the District Justice and he was released at the scene. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls identity theft investigation; man, woman sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an identity theft that happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive. Officials say on Sunday, July 4, an unknown male and female used a credit card that did not belong to them to purchase $343.61 in merchandise. The female subject then left in a black Jeep Liberty with the male following on a motorcycle.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Weapons Charges: Report

There have been dozens of rappers who have been detained or arrested in recent years, with many of them facing or sentenced to significant time behind bars. Since the top of 2020, Florida artist 9lokkNine, real named Jacquavius Smith, has continued to battle through legal issues. In January of last year, we reported that the rapper was looking at upwards of five years behind bars in connection with a weapons charge. In July 2020, 9lokkNine was back in the headlines, this time after he was arrested on charges of firearm possession and attempted murder.

Comments / 0

