Two Haitian-Americans With Florida Ties Accused of Taking Part in Haitian President’s Assassination

By Zoe Richards, Noor Ibrahim
Daily Beast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo U.S. citizens with ties to Florida have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. James Solages, 35, an American of Haitian descent, and Joseph Vincent, 55, another Haitian-American, were brought before journalists at a press conference late Thursday where authorities presented 17 suspects to the public, all of them seated on a floor in handcuffs.

www.thedailybeast.com

