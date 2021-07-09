Cancel
Black Panther 2 star Angela Bassett says the sequel is getting a new script

By Molly Edwards
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Panther 2 star Angela Bassett has said the Marvel sequel's script is changing again. "I don't know what it's going to look like at all," she told ET Online. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming." Bassett added: "Of course, with...

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

