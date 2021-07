The data is fascinating: A good job ("career well-being") is the most influential driver of overall well-being. This highlights the critical influence managers have in the lives of the population. A must-read for modern business leaders is WELLBEING AT WORK: How to Build Resilient and Thriving Teams (May 2021), by Jim Clifton, Chairman and CEO of Gallup, and Jim Harter, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Workplace for Gallup. The book is based on 100 million interviews across 160 countries measuring well-being in daily lives. "Well-being is the catalyst organizations need to cultivate engaged, thriving employees who perform at their best every day. Your employees' well-being influences every aspect of your business performance," according to Jim Harter.