Brooklyn, NY

Black Marble announces fall tour

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Marble has announced a few live dates for the fall, including East Coast shows in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, and rescheduled Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco shows. The Brooklyn dates are at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 12 & 14 (tickets), and in between those shows Black Marble will play Philly's Underground Arts on November 13 (tickets). The Denver show happens November 16 at HQ (tickets), the San Francisco show is November 18 at Great American Music Hall (tickets), and the L.A. show is November 19 at The Regent (tickets). All dates are listed below.

