The Real Reason Red Bull Sued This Turkish Government Agency

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Red Bull has some pretty iconic branding. Since the energy drink company was first founded back in 1987, their signature image of two red bulls facing off against a yellow sun has become very recognizable. Thanks to the image, and of course, the name, the Austrian brand has become pretty synonymous with, well, red bulls. Or at least, that's definitely how Red Bull felt when it filed a trademark cancellation lawsuit against the Turkish government after they approved the logo of a small soda company located in Antalya, Turkey, which also features a red bull.

