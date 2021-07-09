Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Angry Wife Smashes BMW Into Ferrari GTC4Lusso And Porsche 918 Spyder

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The feeling of despair when you damage your car is quite intense, and if the damage is severe, that feeling is all the worse. Sometimes, a crash can be caused by a silly accident. On other occasions, it can be the result of recklessness. But on some occasions, damage to your car may not even be your fault. In the following story, a supercar owner (or multiple) has had to suffer the pain of damaged cars through no fault of their own.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 23

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 918 Spyder#Ferrari Gtc4lusso#Supercar#German#Italian#Mercedes Benz E Class#Bmw R18
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Country
China
Related
CarsCarscoops

Manual Gearbox Ferraris Are Now Worth Up To Twice As Much As Paddleshift Cars

Earlier this year we reported how prices for the naturally aspirated Ferrari 458 are matching, and in some cases exceeding those of its newer, faster and theoretically better turbocharged 488 successor as buyers seek out a more analogue driving experience. But that’s nothing next to what’s going on with the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Toyota Supra's Fire-Spitting Exhaust Shatter Glass

There are some pretty strange car myths out there that continue to endure. Some of these are that bigger cars are automatically safer and that there's no replacement for displacement. Purveyors of the latter statement have obviously not yet gone for a blast in a Tesla Model S Plaid, which doesn't have an engine at all, let alone a smaller one.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

A Ferrari F40 Drifting on Dirt Is a Strong Argument for Driving Priceless Classics

It's not every day you see a Ferrari F40 slide around like a rally car—but it should be. The Ferrari F40 was the flagship car from Maranello back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Widely regarded as the last car signed off on by Enzo Ferrari himself, it paired brutal turbocharged acceleration with a spartan interior in a vehicle often described as terrifying at the limit. With just over 1,300 produced and prices of remaining examples regularly exceeding seven figures, they're not the type of car you typically see sliding around a dirt road. However, YouTuber TheTFJJ recently did just that.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

While being at fault herself, a self-entitled Lamborghini owner shamed the owner of a Honda Civic calling him inferior and jealous for parking too close to her supercar

People love their cars! Some of them love their cars so much, it becomes the easiest way to settle scores with them. In car news, we posted about a bitter fight between a woman and her husband only last week. The woman angrily rammed her BMW into a Porsche 918 and Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth $3.5 million and wrecked them. Another touchy example of people getting blinded by their love for their supercars is this incident involving a Lamborghini owner. The Lambo driver has drawn the ire of netizens with a social media post that shamed a Honda driver. The woman took a photo of the narrow space between her car and the Honda, making it impossible for her to get into her vehicle. If you think this was to point out the carelessness of the Honda driver, you got it wrong.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Porsche 924S

While Porsche provided the (relatively) inexpensive 914 and 924 to American buyers during the 1970s and into the early 1980s, the debut of the 944 here in the 1983 model year resulted in the price tag on the cheapest possible Porsche starting at $18,980 (about $52,240 in 2021 dollars). While the white-powder-dusted 928S listed at $43,000 that year (about $118,360 today), it must have pained the suits in Stuttgart to have nothing to compete for sales with the likes of the affordable Mitsubishi Starion and Nissan 280ZX. So, for the 1987 and 1988 model years, American Porsche shoppers could buy a 924 with a detuned version of the 944’s engine, keeping the cheap(-ish) price tag of the 924 while ditching the VW engine that— humiliatingly— went into American Motors economy cars and even DJ-5 mail Jeeps. This car was known as the 924S, and I’ve found this one in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How You Shove A Ferrari V12 Into A Small Sedan

Engine swaps come in all shapes and sizes. There's the classic LS engine in a Mazda RX-7 for drifting. We also have the old Toyota Supra's 2JZ implanted into the new Supra just a few months after it was released. But shoving a Ferrari engine into anything that's not a Ferrari is always a major task. We'll note that this is an old engine, and not the new electrified V6 from the Ferrari 296 GTB.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New BMW M4 Sounds Angry During Top Speed Autobahn Blast

The AutoTopNL YouTube channel got ahold of a new BMW M4 Competition and took it onto an unrestricted section of the autobahn to find out what the coupe was able to do. This one is in the striking, highlighter-like shade Sao Paulo Yellow. The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower (375...
AccidentsJalopnik

2022 Toyota Land Cruisers Wrecked In Car Carrier Crash

Six new 2022 Toyota Land Cruisers were wrecked when the car carrier transporting them overturned in the Sultanate of Oman, MSDAR News reports. There were no casualties, but the cars were entirely destroyed. You can see the images of the crash below. Be warned that a response to the tweet...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Shortest Car Ownership Stories

It's generally acknowledged that driving a newly purchased car off the car lot instantly knocks off fifteen to twenty percent from its value. In perspective, that's $3,003.75 of instant depreciation on a base model Toyota Corolla. On the high end of the scale, it costs are $46,785 in depreciation to take a brand new Rolls-Royce Ghost home. However, some people have found the drive home or the first week of ownership even more expensive. These are the horror stories we've come across in recent years of cars being crashed before the owners have gotten to truly enjoy them.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Hyundai Elantra N, 2022 BMW 5-Series, Aston Martin Valhalla: The Week In Reverse

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N was revealed, we spotted the 2022 BMW 5-Series, and the Aston Martin Valhalla debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The wraps finally came off the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. The compact sport sedan features the Veloster N's turbo-4 powertrain with 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels through either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new pocket rocket will arrive in U.S. dealers this fall.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Watch This BMW Z8 ALPINA Get its First Wash in Four Years

The BMW Z8 is easily one of the rarest, most highly desirable Bimmers ever made, for good reason. Its stunning, Henrik Fisker-designed looks make it one of the most beautiful cars BMW ever made and it uses the same V8 as the E39 M5. However, there’s actually an even rarer version — the BMW Z8 ALPINA, of which only 555 were made, making them extremely valuable. So if you owned one, you’d naturally want to take care of it, right? Apparently not this owner.
Carsthedrive.com

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Review: There Is Joy Still Left in Driving

No matter your own mood, you'll find it will rise to match the eager and excited 718 Spyder. At this point, it feels almost too obvious to say the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder is great. Too obvious and certainly too easy. But I will anyway, because this is an undeniable truth. The 718 Spyder is great. In other news, water is wet and Cristiano Ronaldo is, like, really good at soccer.
CarsCarscoops

Mercedes E63 AMG-Powered Ford Mustang With 721 HP Is The Definition Of Violent

This 1969 Ford Mustang is thought to be the only example in existence fitted with an AMG engine and it is just as insane as you’d imagine. This Mustang has come to life thanks to a company by the name of Anarchy Garage in the UK and was once left to rot in a field for over 20 years. Fortunately, the tuning shop decided they would save the car and set about making it unlike any other.
CarsRoad & Track

Porsche's Follow-Up to the 918 Spyder Could Be Called the GT1

Update 7/16/21: A Porsche spokesperson confirmed to Road & Track via email there are "there are no immediate plans" for this sort of car at this time. We'd love it if the company changed its mind, though. Hoping for a new mid-engine flagship from Porsche? You may soon get your...

Comments / 23

Community Policy