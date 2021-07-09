Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

20 Most Important Eagles: QB Joe Flacco Kicks Off the List

By Dave Zangaro
NBC Philadelphia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Flacco lands on list of most important Eagles in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Over the next three weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 20 most important Eagles for the 2021 season. Up first at No. 20: Joe Flacco. While Nick...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#Nbc Sports#Jets#Flacco Challenges Hurts#Eagle Eye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: This NFC East Team Is One To ‘Watch’

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. After a prolonged period of dormancy, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors once again are heating up. Quick background: In February, the star quarterback reportedly told the Houston Texans he wanted out and was willing to sit out all...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Where Brandon Graham falls in NFL edge rusher rankings

14. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles. Graham is one player whose sack totals at the end of his career won’t do justice to how disruptive he was as a pass-rusher. Since 2014, Graham ranks tied for 16th at the position in total sacks, but only Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller have recorded more pressures than Graham has (445). Pair that with a league-high 88 tackles for loss or no gain against the run over that same span and you have one of the most well-rounded edge defenders in the game.
NFLfastphillysports.com

WHY EAGLES QB JALEN HURTS WILL BE A BREAKOUT STAR IN 2021

There are lots of questions surrounding the new-look Eagles as they prepare for the opening of training camp on July 27. Does Nick Sirianni have what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL?. Will the Eagles ever pull the trigger and trade Zach Ertz?. Will top draft...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles debate table: Why not just keep Zach Ertz?

It’s funny how things change in the NFL so quickly. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, there were plenty of professional football pundits who still believed that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were the top three tight ends in the game.
NFLchatsports.com

Who is the most underrated Eagles player ever?

The latest episode of From the Bleachers on BGN Radio has dropped!. I discussed the most underrated Eagles ever this week. Obviously, my list is going to skew a little bit more recent as someone who’s just 27, but I tried to pay respect to some elder players as well. I’m looking at this from both a national and local perspective depending on the player.
NFLYardbarker

Should the Eagles kick the tires on Jordan Matthews at TE?

Jordan Matthews will forever be intertwined with the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re the team that drafted him and the franchise he achieved the most with. Through his opening three seasons with the team, he became one of the NFL’s most consistent slot receivers and a security blanket for both Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz. His second tenure saw him notch a touchdown against the Saints in the playoffs. While his third was a little more forgettable, is it time to call his number once again?
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Dallas Goedert on the way up, Zach Ertz on the way out?

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is right around the corner! Players are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex on July 27. As we count down the days together, Bleeding Green Nation will be previewing every position on the Eagles’ roster. We continue today by taking a look at the tight end position. Previously: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia makes list of most underrated NFL teams

Philadelphia Eagles — How can a team that just won the Super Bowl a few years ago already be one of the NFL’s most underrated teams? Feast your eyes on the Eagles’ 2020 season, when organizational dysfunction and a historic regression from a former MVP candidate resulted in a total overhaul of both the team’s staff and QB spot. It’s back to square one in Philadelphia, where first-time head coach Nick Sirianni has been tasked with injecting creative energy into a plan that quickly went stale under Doug Pederson.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s worst offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles signed three players during the opening week of free agency. Andrew Adams is a depth safety/special teamer who joined on the cheap. OK. Anthony Harris is a starting-caliber player at a major position of need who also has familiarity with the new defensive staff. Great. But Joe Flacco? Why? Sure, the Eagles need a backup for Jalen Hurts, but based on Flacco’s level of play since Lamar Jackson took his job, there’s little difference between him and the other veteran backups who were still on the market weeks later. Heck, even Nick Mullens, whom the Eagles signed in late June, would have been a fine No. 2 for a team that should only be concerned with the long term. Flacco’s skill set is so contrary to Hurts’, which makes the eagerness to sign him all the more confusing. — Bo Wulf. [BLG Note: The Athletic previously wrote about the Eagles’ best offseason move.]
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles should consider these free-agent defensive backs

Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) The Philadelphia Eagles need to find another starting cornerback. The Philadelphia Eagles front office has done a pretty good job in the early stages of their team’s rebuild. They found under-the-radar free agents that can come in and help this team compete right away. As well as hit on a few selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Yet, even with these additions, the Philadelphia Eagles defense seems to have a glaring hole on its backend. If they are going to truly compete in the crazy NFC East this year, they need a number two corner.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans must watch this Jalen Hurts hype video

It seems like it’s been forever since the Philadelphia Eagles walked off of Lincoln Financial Field and tried to convince us that they had inserted Nate Sudfeld into the lineup of a game that they had a real chance of winning because they wanted to get him some snaps. At the time of this story being written and published, Philly is less than ten days from beginning their next training camp, and this team looks a lot different than they did back in January.
NFL920espnnewjersey.com

Two Eagles’ Tight Ends Ranked in the Top 10 of ESPN Poll of NFL Personnel

With an injury forcing Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to miss five games, Dallas Goedert got the opportunity to show what he can do if given the opportunity. He ended 2020 with 46 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns, and he finished with 6.6 targets per game, which would work out to 112 targets over a 17-game season.
NFLNBC Sports

Jordan Matthews gets chance to show NFL teams he’s a TE this weekend

Former Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews has been working the last couple months on transitioning to tight end in an attempt to resurrect his NFL career. He’ll get a chance to prove he can do it this weekend. Matthews, along with several other NFL hopefuls, will be working out at the...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Doug Pederson Addresses Eagles’ QB Decisions, 2020 Downfall

The Eagles using a second-round pick on Jalen Hurts raised eyebrows last year, and it ended up being a precursor to the end of an era. While other factors contributed to the five-year Doug Pederson–Carson Wentz run abruptly ending, the since-fired head coach said the Hurts move was not part of a plan to develop Wentz’s heir apparent. It is rather remarkable that the Eagles taking Hurts 53rd overall preceded such swift fallout, considering the Alabama/Oklahoma product’s status as Philly’s long-term starter remains uncertain. But less than a year after the pick, Pederson is unemployed and Wentz is in Indianapolis.
NFLUSA Today

Adding Joe Flacco to the roster named the Eagles worst offseason move by The Athletic

The Eagles quietly went about adding value to the roster this spring but one free agent signing continues to entice a negative reaction. Philadelphia signed Joe Flacco with the understanding that he’d provide competition and a mentor to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Flacco joined the Eagles after a lackluster season with the Jets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy