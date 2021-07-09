Cancel
Public Safety

IDENTITY THEFT

crimewatchpa.com
 11 days ago

600 block of Kings Rd. reported at 1:52PM. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.

Leonardtown, MDBay Net

SMCSO Seeking Identities For Fraud And Theft Suspects At PNC Bank

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a fraud and theft investigation. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the suspects arrived at the drive thru of the PNC Bank in Leonardtown in a blue four-door Chevy Impala and withdrew $1,250 from the victim’s savings account. The passenger suspect filled out the withdrawal slip, which was submitted by the driver suspect.
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft of Catalytic Converters

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating the theft of Catalytic Converters from several area businesses that occurred during the overnight hours of 7/9/14 into 7/10/14. Two vehicles at a Contractor Business on Brooks Ave. and a vehicle on Herrville Rd. had their Catalytic Converters removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PTPD.
Winnetka, ILChicago Tribune

Blotter: Identity theft arrest made in Winnetka

The following items were taken from Winnetka police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Shatara S. Collins, 29, of the 6400 block of S. Paulina St., Chicago, was charged July 1 with identity theft, forgery and theft by deception after an investigation of an incident that occurred January 29. She had a scheduled court date of July 2.
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Bad checks (M)

NLCRPD filed charges on Amy Kristina Diem, of Lititz, for misdemeanor bad checks and 2-count of summary bad checks after a report was filed by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 901 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. On 3 separate occasions Amy presented checks from herself to the bank and accepted...
Oxnard, CAKEYT

Oxnard woman sentenced to jail for identity theft, theft of an elder

VENTURA, Calif. -- An Oxnard woman was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to identity theft and theft from an elder on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Rita Runyon, 66, from Oxnard has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to three counts of identity theft and two counts of theft from an elder.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN IN ALLEGED AGGRAVATED IDENTITY THEFT CASE

Roseburg Police jailed a man in an alleged aggravated identity theft case on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 4:30 p.m. a victim called in to report the fraudulent use of his credit cards. An investigation showed the suspect had gone to ten different stores around town, and had also made two purchases online using stolen credit cards which he had found in a wallet.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

DA's office warns of identity theft after TN woman arrested

The Hamilton County District Attorney's office is warning residents to be diligent to prevent identity theft after a middle Tennessee woman was arrested July 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Special Investigations Bureau and the United States Postal Inspector. Jennifer Shrum, who was arrested July 1 has also been arrested...
Clayton, LANatchez Democrat

Suspect in Clayton shooting linked to large pot farm, identity theft

CLAYTON — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect to a shooting in Clayton Monday and then uncovered a large drug cultivation and identity theft operation at his property, according to a news release. According to a Tuesday news release from CPSO, detectives responded to a Clayton shooting incident...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

CC 2702 A1 Simple Assault (M2)

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of False Reports to Law Enforcement (M2)

Aggravated Assault (F1,) Aggravated Assault (F2,) Possession of Instrument of Crime (M1,) and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities (M2) WBP In# 21-06695, July 13th 2021, 452 Market St - KALLIE MAE SHERMAN, F/24, was charged with the above offenses after stabbing victim DALTON RAYMOND in the... (1) count of...
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Warrant - State Parole Violation

On 7/11/2021 at approximately 1016 hours, Palmyra Police stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of South Franklin Street. One of the occupants in that vehicle was identified as David Cuttino. Cuttino showed being wanted by State Parole for absconding. He was then arrested for his warrant and... All site...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Possession of Marijuana (M)

On 5/24/2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Rosario-Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. After receiving the toxicology report, Jaime Alejandro Rosario-Martinez was charged with 3 counts of DUI, 1 count of Possession of a Small Amount of... All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Ambler, PAcrimewatchpa.com

780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Ambler Borough Police Department has an active narcotics warrant for Ellen Condi. Condi's whereabouts are unknown at this time. Anyone that has information on Condi is asked to contact Officer John Konway #215-643-6444. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

18 3503 (b)(1)(i) Criminal Trespass

Defendant was charged with trespassing after repeatedly going into a store that he was not permitted to enter. Charges were filed with the District Justice and he was released at the scene. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement...
Independence, LAL'Observateur

Woman arrested for stealing money, debit card/identity theft

On June 16, 2021 Detective’s with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a theft in which the victims Debit card and $4,000 dollars in cash was stolen. The victim stated she gave the suspect identified as Mindy Reid a ride to the Independence, Louisiana area. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the victim later noticed the items missing after returning home and filed a police report.
Deridder, LAKPLC TV

DeRidder police seeking identity of alleged theft suspect

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged theft suspect. Someone went into the Missing Sock Laundromat on West Drive and opened the lock of a coin exchange machine, taking all the money from within during the early hours of Monday, July 12, according to DeRidder police.
Public Safetyodessapd.com

Theft Investigation

On 6-11-21 at approximately 0905 hours, a theft occurred at the “Wash-Em-Up Laundromat” located at 4631 Oakwood Drive. Investigation revealed that an unknown female subject stole the tip jar, which contained over $100. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0009578.

