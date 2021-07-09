Cancel
Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey Grandma Dies Trying to Save Grandkids From House Fire

A New Jersey grandma died while trying to rescue her grandkids from a house fire early Friday morning, according to local reports. NBC10 reported that a 9-month-old infant and a woman in her 20s also lost their lives to the fast-spreading fire in Hamilton Township. Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit head, Lt. Gary Wasko, confirmed that four other people have been hospitalized and are in a critical condition. According to reports, the fire started around 4 a.m. and caused a partial roof collapse. Firefighters told NBC10 that their rescue mission was hampered by severe rainfall. None of the victims have been publicly identified and an investigation into how the blaze started is ongoing.

California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

California Teen Confesses to Killing Father, 15-Year-Old Brother: Cops

Robert Cotter, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with murder after allegedly confessing to shooting both his father and his brother. Authorities discovered Patrick Cotter, 53, dead from a gunshot wound in his mobile home in Fresno on May 17. Brian Cotter, 15, was found alive, but suffering a gunshot wound. Robert was in the home at the time, unharmed. During an interrogation, he said Brian had shot their father and then himself. Brian died at a nearby hospital days later undergoing treatment for his wounds. Police arrested Robert after finding his story inconsistent with evidence gathered from the scene. They say that he confessed during questioning.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Heartbroken’ D.C. Mayor Sends Condolences to the Family of Nyiah Courtney, Who Was Killed in Shooting

Family members of Nyiah Courtney, the 6-year-old girl who was fatally shot in D.C. on Friday, said that the girl’s mother was also wounded in the shooting. In total, six people were shot but Nyiah was the only casualty. Her mother is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries and family say she doesn’t know that her daughter has passed away. “Today our city is heartbroken,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. She gave her condolences to Nyiah’s family while urging the public to give police any information to find the person who took her life. “A child’s life was taken, and there is no way to make sense of the callousness or cruelty,” she added.
Vermont StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hot Air Balloon Pilot Falls to His Death in Vermont

A hot air balloon pilot fell to his death Thursday afternoon after taking off with several passengers. Brian Boland, 72, became entangled in the gear under the balloon’s basket as it ascended and then fell to his death in a field near Bradford, Vermont, according to state police. After Boland fell, the balloon drifted into trees about a mile and a half away. The passengers on the ride were unharmed, though one of them had fallen a short distance from the basket to the ground as the balloon descended prior to Boland’s accident. In his decades of experience piloting the aircraft, Boland had also invented collapsable baskets.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Carrying Glock, Body Armor, and Meth Wanted to ‘Wipe Out’ Hispanics, Jews: Cops

A man was arrested in Northern California after police found him with two assault rifles, body armor, and a manifesto “saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations,” according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. A local business owner called the cops just after midnight last Friday when he spotted Wesley Charles Martines “peering into cars at a dealer lot and looking inside a storage shed,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Officers arrived believing the call concerned a robbery in process, but when they searched Martines’ white Ford F-250 truck, they found a Glock, a loaded handgun magazine, two assault rifles, meth, heroin, body armor, the materials for a pipe bomb, and the genocidal manifesto, the DA said. Martines also allegedly carried custom bullets engraved with the words “cop killer.”

