New Jersey Grandma Dies Trying to Save Grandkids From House Fire

Family members of Nyiah Courtney, the 6-year-old girl who was fatally shot in D.C. on Friday, said that the girl’s mother was also wounded in the shooting. In total, six people were shot but Nyiah was the only casualty. Her mother is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries and family say she doesn’t know that her daughter has passed away. “Today our city is heartbroken,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. She gave her condolences to Nyiah’s family while urging the public to give police any information to find the person who took her life. “A child’s life was taken, and there is no way to make sense of the callousness or cruelty,” she added.