New Jersey Grandma Dies Trying to Save Grandkids From House Fire
A New Jersey grandma died while trying to rescue her grandkids from a house fire early Friday morning, according to local reports. NBC10 reported that a 9-month-old infant and a woman in her 20s also lost their lives to the fast-spreading fire in Hamilton Township. Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit head, Lt. Gary Wasko, confirmed that four other people have been hospitalized and are in a critical condition. According to reports, the fire started around 4 a.m. and caused a partial roof collapse. Firefighters told NBC10 that their rescue mission was hampered by severe rainfall. None of the victims have been publicly identified and an investigation into how the blaze started is ongoing.www.thedailybeast.com
