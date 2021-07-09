Cancel
Strongsville, OH

Cleveland Team Hope supports Huntington’s Disease at the Zoo: Strong Points

By Shirley MacFarland, special to cleveland.com
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Cleveland Team Hope Walk & 5K. Run on Sun., Aug. 15, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. Registration starts at 7 a.m., 5K Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Walk is at 9 a.m.

