Contact tracing helping prevent delta variant surges

For a moment, it looked like the U.S. was close to ending the COVID pandemic for good. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 46 percent of those in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, and over 54 percent have gotten at least one dose. But while this is good news, an emerging danger could increase the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people: The Delta variant is picking up speed in U.S., and is poised to do some serious damage as it becomes the dominant strain.