DHS reopens county assistance offices Monday

SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced that all county assistance offices will resume in-person operations for clients beginning Monday.

While still encouraged to utilize online services, clients will have direct in-person access to caseworkers and services if they cannot what they need online — www.compass.pa.state.us or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app — or by calling the customer service center at 1-877-395-8930.

The county assistance offices will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health. Masks aren’t required but visitors not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear them.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO