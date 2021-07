Summer is upon us, which is a great time for some road trips. It’s important to pick the right vehicle, or your road trip might not be as fun as you hoped. So, if you aren’t sure what the best vehicle for road tripping is, Carfax has you covered. Their top choice this year is the Honda Odyssey. Additionally, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, only one Toyota model, usually the king of road trip vehicles, made the top 10 list, while Honda actually had two contenders. So, what other cars made the list? Let’s find out.