Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot’s ‘Red Notice’ To Premiere On Netflix In November

There are some actors who are just made for certain roles and when a Twitter user asked who her followers thought was the one character that they believed was so perfectly cast that nobody else could embody the role, there were three names that seemed to be on many people's list - Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and Johnny Depp in the roles of Deadpool, Annalise Keating and Jack Sparrow respectively. While there are many others who could be added to this list, including my personal contribution of Christopher Lee as Saruman in Lord of the Rings, it was these three roles that kept on coming back time and time again with all three actors ending up trending on the social media site.