Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar, ‘Dishul’ as they are lovingly called by their fans, tied the knot today (July 16) at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai in a private ceremony surrounded by their families and friends. They are man and wife now officially. As they exchanged their wedding rings, the guests showered the lovely couple with rose petals. The two also shared a hug and some laughter on the wedding stage. The couple has also been rehearsing for their dance sequences for the reception night. The mehendi and haldi functions were held on Wednesday (July 14), the vivacious pictures of which went viral on social media and the couple’s fans were super thrilled to see their favourite couple together.