FCP Euro Goes Big with Michelin Pilot Challenge Program, Lime Rock Partnership. The past couple months have been historic for European auto parts online retailer FCP Euro. The race team’s maiden outing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge saw Michael Hurczyn and Nate Vincent steer the No. 11 Mercedes-AMG GT4 to a 10th-place finish in the Grand Sport (GS) class at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on May 15. No sooner had the 2019 SRO America TCR champions celebrated their encouraging IMSA debut than FCP Euro joined Lime Rock Park in announcing an ambitious partnership that will see the Milford, Connecticut-based firm become the historic venue’s Official Auto Parts Supplier and support two new facilities on the track’s 400-acre campus.