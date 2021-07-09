Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Driver faces charges after Mandan woman killed in two-vehicle crash

By Bismarck Tribune staff
Bismarck Tribune
 22 days ago

The driver of a van involved in a crash that claimed the life of a Mandan woman and injured four others has been charged with four felonies. Chad Gourneau, 23, allegedly failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway at the intersection of Third Street Southeast on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Heather Robbins, 42, a passenger in the 200 Ford Windstar van that Gourneau was driving, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Accidents
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#The Highway Patrol#Mandan Fire Department#Metro Ambulance Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 3

Community Policy