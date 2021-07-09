Driver faces charges after Mandan woman killed in two-vehicle crash

The driver of a van involved in a crash that claimed the life of a Mandan woman and injured four others has been charged with four felonies. Chad Gourneau, 23, allegedly failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway at the intersection of Third Street Southeast on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Heather Robbins, 42, a passenger in the 200 Ford Windstar van that Gourneau was driving, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said.