The SPSCC Machining Technologies Program Is Preparing Students for Careers in Manufacturing Through Partnership With Local Company, Trxstle

Through the Machining Technologies program at South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC), the next generation of machinists prepare for careers in a range of in-demand industries, from medical technology and automotive to aviation and aerospace. And over the past decade, the SPSCC Machining Technologies program has seen growth in its facilities, its community connections and in its class size. Originally operating out of a local high school, the SPSCC Machining Technologies program is now housed in a dedicated space at the SPSCC Lacey Campus.