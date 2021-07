Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds! Read at your own risk!. Brandon "Frenchie" French has headlined a chaotic week in the Big Brother household, and his indecision and tendency to create a ton of alliances has resulted in a lot more action than fans are typically used to seeing this early. Now that the dust has settled on the drama, it's looking like we know who the first exit of Big Brother Season 23 will be.