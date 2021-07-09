NWS: Dangerous heat today; advisories issued

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 1115 AM MDT. * At 814 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hobbs, Lovington, Monument, Humble City, Nadine, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark, Oil Center and Knowles. Areas south of Lovington along and near highways 18 and 483 are the most likely to experience flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
