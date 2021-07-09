NWS: Dangerous heat today; advisories issued

Effective: 2021-07-18 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Southeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common across the warned area with brief rates of 3 inches per hour possible. These rates on top of the rainfall received yesterday afternoon will result in flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Fork... Winslow Brentwood... Blackburn Fern... Mount Gayler Wyola... Locke Woolsey... Bidville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED