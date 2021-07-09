Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Contact tracing helping prevent delta variant surges

By Scripps National
News Channel 25
 9 days ago

The delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Leaders from the CDC and other federal agencies are deploying to communities nationwide where the delta variant is spreading. The goal is to get vaccination rates up in areas where they're still low. One of the things they're also helping with is contact tracing to prevent big surges.

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Contact Tracing#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

75 Percent of Unvaccinated People Have This in Common, Research Shows

For a moment, it looked like the U.S. was close to ending the COVID pandemic for good. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 46 percent of those in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, and over 54 percent have gotten at least one dose. But while this is good news, an emerging danger could increase the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people: The Delta variant is picking up speed in U.S., and is poised to do some serious damage as it becomes the dominant strain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public Healtheatthis.com

Dr. Fauci Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

The coronavirus cases have gone up, as the new Delta variant is threatening to upend the progress made so far. Not only it more transmissible, but it can spawn further mutations—possibly ones our vaccine cannot stop. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on to see if your state is on the list, and for what you can do about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Variant Surges in This State, Experts Warn

Dr. Rachel LaCount grasped a metal hoop at a playground and spun in circles with her 7-year-old son, turning the distant mesas of the Colorado National Monument into a red-tinged blur. LaCount has lived in this western Colorado city of 64,000 nearly her whole life. As a hospital pathologist, she...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

As delta variant takes over US, Biden is launching 'surge response teams'

President Biden said Tuesday his administration is “mobilizing COVID-19 surge response teams,” to fight the highly transmissible delta variant. “They’re going to help states that have particular problems prevent, detect and respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people in communities with low vaccination rates,” Biden said.
Arizona StateKCTV 5

9 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arizona reported rare nerve disorder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nine people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona reportedly have experienced a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It’s called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and the first symptoms are usually weakness and tingling in the feet and hands, according to MayoClinic.org. “These...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy