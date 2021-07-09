Cancel
Virgin River Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Take My Breath Away

By Jasmine Blu
TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortunately for us and all of Virgin River, we got our first Hope sighting via video call after nearly half the season of radio silence. And Virgin River Season 3 Episode 4 also updated us on the investigation into Jack's shooting, gave us more insight into why Brie is hiding out, addressed the issue between Preacher and Jack, and we haven't even begun to discuss the bomb Mel dropped on Jack by the end of the hour.

