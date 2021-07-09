Design Excellence Awards Return for 2021
The Montgomery County Planning Department’s Design Excellence Awards have returned for 2021, according to an announcement on the department’s website. “The Montgomery County Planning Department is seeking to recognize exceptional architecture, landscape architecture and urbanism that makes a difference in people’s lives and represents the county’s highest quality of design to the region, state and nation,” the announcement reads. “This year, Montgomery Planning will hold its fifth Design Excellence Awards competition to honor this work.”www.sourceofthespring.com
