Allan John Suchy, 81, Osage
Allan John Suchy, age 81 of Osage, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his farm North of Osage. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 Wednesday, July 14th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be held at the Champion Funeral home on Tuesday, July 13th from 4-6. A luncheon will be served at the Our Saviors Fellowship Hall following.kchanews.com
