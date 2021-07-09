Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

St. Peter’s Health Partners requires employees get vaccinated for COVID-19

By Jim Franco
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 11 days ago

One of the Capital District’s largest employers is requiring all its workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Locally, Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems, owns St. Peter’s Health Care Partners, which employs more than 11,000 people at St. Peter’s and Samaritan hospitals, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, the Eddy and other facilities.

Trinity Health, based in Michigan, is mandating “all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19” by Sept. 21. That includes more than 117,00 employees in 22 states.

“Safety is one of our Core Values. We know these vaccines are safe and reduce the chance that members of our community could become seriously ill or end up in one of our hospitals,” said Dr. James Reed, president and CEO of SPHP. “We have an obligation to those we serve to provide the very best care. This decision represents the next step in our continuing efforts to do all we can to provide healing, compassionate care, while recognizing our vital role in ending this pandemic.”

Other large health care providers in the Capital District, Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital, do not require employees to get vaccinated but are working towards vaccination policies towards that end.

About 75 percent of the employees at SPHP are already vaccinated, according to a statement by the organization. The federal Center for Disease Control has not determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually. If so, employees of Trinity Health will need to submit proof of the booster as needed.

Employees who do not meet criteria for exemption, and fail to show proof of vaccination, will face termination, according to a statement by Trinity.

It is the first large employer in the area to mandate a vaccine and it has sparked the debate on whether it is legal and/or ethical to do so. Ethical questions aside, since they are subjective, last month, a federal district court in Texas dismissed a case challenging a hospital’s requirement that all employees get vaccinated.

The ruling states the employees “can freely choose to accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine; however, if [they] refuse, [they] will simply need to work somewhere else … Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for his remuneration. This is all part of the bargain,” according to the National Law Review.

Privacy protections provided by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA, is not applicable since nobody is sharing personal information except the applicant, and the law does not prevent the employer from asking the question.

“HIPPA does not really apply. Potentially, if you don’t want to answer that question, that is fine, but they don’t have to employ you either,” said Leslie Silva, a partner at the Tully Rinckey Law Firm based in Colonie. “It’s a pretty challenging time for employers now. You see them taking their time and trying to make good choices to maintain their business and protect their employees and customers.”

Unlike vaccination mandates for K-12 students in this state, Trininty is allowing a religious exemption. The religious exemption for school children in this state, —which is broad and relatively easily obtained so long as the belief is “sincere” — was reversed by the state Legislature in 2019 and upheld by the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, in April.

School children are not mandated to get vaccinated, but they have to get vaccinated for iphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio and chickenpox if they want to attend public or private schools. Middle and high schools are also required to get Tdap vaccine and meningococcal conjugate vaccine while those in day care and pre-K must get haemophilus influenza and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

If they choose to not get vaccinated, they can be homeschooled. Right now, students are not required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but the CDC recently said students and teachers who are vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.

The same logic, and legal reasoning, could apply to any court challenge to private employers who require vaccinations. As of right now, though, those opting to not get vaccinated are not a “protected class” like race or sexual orientation.

“It is not protected class under the law as far as any discrimination questions go,” Silva said. “For that to happen it would take a separate ruling from a judge, or a panel of judges in a higher court or it would come to through the legislature, and if that happens it would be challenged in court.”

Comments / 0

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
727
Followers
606
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albany, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Health#Health Information#Legislature#Health Partners#Trinity Health#Eddy#117 00#Sphp#Ellis Hospital#The National Law Review#Hippa#Trininty#The Court Of Appeals#Iphtheria#Tdap#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
Spotlight News

Letter to the Editor: No need for scare tactics over Delaware

Editor’s note: The author is a committee member of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee. In a few months Bethlehem residents will have the chance to vote on the Bethlehem Complete Streets project, an effort to renovate a 1.3 mile strip of Delaware Avenue at the same time as essential infrastructure repair is being done. I personally like the idea of getting two birds with one stone – if we need to address antiquated pipes and crumbling asphalt, why not improve this 1.3 mile strip of the road to make it safer for our kids and easier for patrons to access. I also understand the trepidation that some people feel about this roadwork and the initial disruption it may cause.
POTUSPosted by
Spotlight News

Governor Cuomo signed a series of bills targeting firearm sales in New York State, holds gun makers liable

NEW YORK CITY — New York State will now hold gun manufacturers liable as a “public nuisance.”. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a series of bills into law on Tuesday, July 6, targeting firearm sales within the Empire State. The first states gun manufacturers cannot endanger the safety and health of the public through the sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of the products they sell. The second prohibits the sale, purchase or transfer of firearms to anyone known to have an outstanding warrant for a felony or serious offense.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: Lessons from listening

For more than a year and throughout the pandemic, Colonie Senior Service Centers has conducted one-on-one interviews with area seniors on a wide variety of subject matters. We have been interviewing veterans from WWII, Korea and Vietnam, as well as individuals with unique career paths and incredible women of distinction. These interviews are shared with the community through our monthly newsletter “Senior Connections.” Additionally, through a grant from Humanities NY, many interviews were videotaped and are now available via our YouTube Channel and Facebook Live.
Troy, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

As finance continues its rapid transformation into the digital era, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology are leaders in guiding the field into a high-tech, big data world

TROY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology announced today that they have been awarded the first-ever National Science Foundation grant to create an industry-university cooperative research center devoted specifically to financial technology and science. The Center for Research toward Advancing Financial Technologies, or CRAFT, led by Aparna...
Watervliet, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

The 12th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Torch Motorcycle Ride to honor Watervliet soldier

WATERVLIET – A local soldier killed in action in Iraq will be honored when a national honor organization comes to town July 25. The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers will honor Watervliet native David Fisher with a stop and ceremony at his mother Vicki DiMura’s house in Saratoga Springs. The group rides across the country each year to honor fallen veterans, starting in Oregon and ending at Arlington National Cemetery. This is the 12th year the riders will hit the road.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: An important election this year in Colonie

While every election is important, each election is important for its own reasons. This November, Town of Colonie residents have an opportunity to vote for a new town supervisor, three Town Board members, three town justices, the town clerk and the town treasurer. This can totally change the make-up and perspective of our local government.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Jenna Degg

Jenna Deeg graduated from Colonie High School last month. She did her senior internship with the South Colonie Communications Department where she learned to conduct interviews, write articles and, among other skills, manage a website. Q: What adversity have you overcome during your time at high school?. A: difficulty that...
Altamont, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

The Capital District’s Altamont Fair is back, to open this August

ALTAMONT — Tickets for the Altamont Fair started going on sale last week, marking the return of the Capital District’s three-county summer fair for August. The fair is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Aug. 17 before closing on Sunday, Aug. 22. The six-day schedule promises to feature The Royal Hanneford Circus, Magician Micheal DeShalit, Robinsons Racing Pigs, Dynamo Dogs, live music in the grove and rides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy