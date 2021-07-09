Lacoste's Louise Trotter: Interview, Design History

A Valentino haute couture show is a joy to behold on multiple levels – this latest was even more multi-layered, many-faceted and deliriously intense than normal. Because, of course, times still aren’t normal – you don’t usually need to have nasal swabs to attend a fashion show (or, indeed, a dinner), and audiences aren’t sparsely spread, few in number, with many willing guests unable, for various reasons, to travel. But such is a fashion show staged in a slowing (but still present) global pandemic, a fact inescapable and evident from the masked faces to the sharp aldehyde scent of hand-sanitiser and the tentative waves safely replacing warm embraces. Except … except that you kind of forgot about it as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino clothes began to emerge, on a catwalk erected over a Venetian lagoon in the shadow of the city’s Arsenale, where boats used to be made to ferry the riches of the world to this hub of Renaissance creativity. This time, the riches came on a plane, from Rome. I’m sure a few Visconti doges were turning in their graves over that.