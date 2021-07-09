Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Lacoste's Louise Trotter: Interview, Design History

By Jake Silbert
Highsnobiety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something in the water at Lacoste and it's not just its famous Crocodile. The French sportswear label has quietly become a must-watch as it spent the past few years shedding any notion of staidness in favor of fashion-forward style experiments. Louise Trotter, who became Lacoste's first woman creative director back in 2018, is responsible for the all-encompassing makeover, utilizing years of industry know-how to guide its cutting-edge collections.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design History#French#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

TAG Heuer x Super Mario: Luxury Watch Collaboration Release

This year has been filled with surprising collaborations, but TAG Heuer's latest partnership takes the cake. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has tapped Nintendo's most famous protagonist, Super Mario, for its latest collection that is set to be "the beginning of a long-term collaboration." Taking on the TAG Heuer Connected watch,...
Hillsdale, WYpinebluffspost.com

Madelyn's Designs Up and coming Jewelry designer

Is this from Tiffany & Co. or Cartier? Not quite, but you never know, Madelyn Jurek just might become the next hot jewelry designer. It may take awhile however, after all she is only eight years old. But she loves to design jewelry. Jurek and her family recently moved to the Hillsdale area where her mother home schools her and her siblings.
ApparelHighsnobiety

visvim Sport Collection Lookbook Release Date Info

Key Pieces: The wool basics are crucial to the visvim Sport collection but the lightweight GORE-TEX SHAKEDRY pullover jacket, tonal black FKT Runner sneakers, and branded gym bag lend extra weight to the affair. Buy: visvim's site and flagship stores from July 17. Editor's Notes: visvim founder Hiroki Nakamura's detail-obsessed...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Shop Our Top Picks from Jacquemus SS21

Launched in 2009, Jacquemus is the brainchild of self-taught designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. At 19 years old, the French designer founded the label in honor of his late mother. Defined by breezy cuts, workwear influences, and a heavy dose of Southern-French nonchalance, the label has grown to become one of the leading names in luxury fashion.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

18 East Drop Thirty-Two Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: The Slow Fidelity Water-Repellent Ripstop three-piece collection, created using block-printed cotton ripstop overlayed with a lightweight nylon ripstop layer. When the pieces get wet or exposed to rain, the upper layer becomes sheer and reveals the printed fabric on the inside. Release Date: Friday, July 16th at 11...
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Valentino A/W21 Haute Couture: A Stellar Show In Every Respect

A Valentino haute couture show is a joy to behold on multiple levels – this latest was even more multi-layered, many-faceted and deliriously intense than normal. Because, of course, times still aren’t normal – you don’t usually need to have nasal swabs to attend a fashion show (or, indeed, a dinner), and audiences aren’t sparsely spread, few in number, with many willing guests unable, for various reasons, to travel. But such is a fashion show staged in a slowing (but still present) global pandemic, a fact inescapable and evident from the masked faces to the sharp aldehyde scent of hand-sanitiser and the tentative waves safely replacing warm embraces. Except … except that you kind of forgot about it as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino clothes began to emerge, on a catwalk erected over a Venetian lagoon in the shadow of the city’s Arsenale, where boats used to be made to ferry the riches of the world to this hub of Renaissance creativity. This time, the riches came on a plane, from Rome. I’m sure a few Visconti doges were turning in their graves over that.
Designers & Collectionsphilasun.com

Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — This time, the weather gods were smiling on Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label, Pyer Moss. So too were the fashion gods. Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back. They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Winter Hats in Summer: Why's Everyone Wearing the Look?

Just weeks after their first public outing as an official couple, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna continue the barrage of huge couple fits. This week, they were in the Bronx, NYC filming a music video and bringing more big looks in the process. I mean the big part literally, too. Rocky was wearing a massive, neon green Ushanka hat.
DesignHighsnobiety

Get to Know Joshua Vides' Design Studio, Reality To Idea

There’s a tendency to think that complexity makes for better design, but sometimes it’s the simplest of ideas that are the most impactful. Reality To Idea's work is a testament to that. The Los Angeles-based design studio's signature monochrome sketch-like style simplifies an idea to its most minimal form, and yet you can recognize instantly a mile off.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

MISTERGENTLEMAN x G-SHOCK DW-5600e Release Date

Buy: MISTERGENTLEMAN, THE CONTEMPORARY FIX, and ZOZOTOWN from July 22. Editor's Notes: It's hard to believe that influential Tokyo-based streetwear brand MISTERGENTLEMAN has never done a G-SHOCK collab. The long-running label has done partnerships with plenty of other brands, like bagmaker Outdoor Products and quirky shoemaker SAKIAS, but a tie-up with the influential watch label eluded MISTERGENTLEMAN, until now. For their first joint effort, the two companies have served up a suitably low-key timepiece rooted in MISTERGENTLEMAN's inimitable design cues — this one's for the heads.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Kim Jones' Debut Fendi RTW Bags and Shoes Are Here

Back in February, Kim Jones made his ready-to-wear debut for Fendi on the Fall/Winter 2021 runway with standout garments and accessories. The Italian house is now making the designer’s new handbags and shoes available at its stores. Jones introduces the First bag, a soft clutch silhouette with the iconic “F”...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“This collection is really about individuality, about the uniqueness of the person—we really cared about the human [aspect],” said Luke Meier on a Zoom call. What we experienced in quarantine, he explained, was “the feeling of longing for special people in our lives, the interesting characters we missed, the importance of interaction.”
Designers & CollectionsComplex

adidas SPEZIAL Announce Archive-Inspired Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Adidas have just announced the return of SPEZIAL with an all-new Spring/Summer 2021 Collection. Featuring a run of iconic footwear silhouettes and a number of smart apparel and accessories, the collection draws on references from the 70’s and early 90’s and uses a distinctive 1980’s-inspired colour palette, which is mixed with neon’s from coastal surfing aesthetics.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Jil Sander Resort 2022

Lucie and Luke Meier unveiled another beautiful collection that displayed their experimental and eclectic approach to fashion creation — one they debuted with the men’s spring lineup. For resort, they conveyed a message of playfulness that was more intellectual and sophisticated than frivolous. Reflecting the desire for freedom and human...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 Here

New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio is a real stroke of genius. The experimental arm, which runs parallel to the brand’s regular output, gives New Balance a chance to seriously diversify its offering. Normally, designs out of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio are subtle subversions of classic designs, but there’s absolutely nothing normal about the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Tod's Factory x Hender Scheme Collab First Look Info

Like its peers at Armani, Loro Piana, Ferragamo, and Missoni, Tod's is the kind of luxury label that (subtly) screams "Italian luxury." Sure, all of these companies make bank on statement pieces like branded tees, accessories, and kicks but the Italians also cater to old and new money clientele seeking something more tasteful by offering exquisitely crafted (and expensive) ready-to-wear and accessories.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Ecologically Minded Doug Aitken Installation Plays Host to Saint Laurent Runway Show in Venice

On Wednesday evening, for the debut of its Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection in Venice, French fashion house Saint Laurent trotted out more than just brand-new clothes—it also debuted a new installation by artist Doug Aitken. Titled Green Lens (2021), it was commissioned by the label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and used to present the runway show. Overlooking the Venetian lagoon on a former military outpost that has been untouched since the 1960s, the 10-pronged arched structure has an exterior made of aluminum-paneled mirrors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy