Health Services

Get Back on Your Feet Faster With NJ Top Doc, Dr. Humaira Syed

SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Humaira Syed, DPM of Reds Ankle and Foot Associates is committed to getting every patient back on their feet faster. Serving Wayne, Fort Lee and surrounding areas, Dr. Syed provides an unmatched quality of care. Dr. Syed is a double board certified foot and ankle surgeon. She takes the time to listen to each patient’s concerns and then uses the latest treatments and technologies in treatment. Dr. Syed is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Lower Extremity Surgery. Further, she is also Board Qualified in American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

