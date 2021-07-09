San Luis Obispo Dentist Reports the Top Ways to Avoid Bad Breath

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Bad breath is not just a social problem; it is a health issue and the first thing to do to eliminate bad breath, recommends Dr. Douglas Ng, DDS of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry, is to get a thorough dental check up. The Mayo Clinic reports that one of the most common sources of bad breath is the tongue, especially the back of the tongue and there are other sources as well.