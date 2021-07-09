Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LAX Cargo Handlers Plead Guilty to Theft of Gold Bars

KFI AM 640
 22 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two men who worked at Los Angeles International Airport for a cargo-handling company pleaded guilty today to a federal charge for stealing gold bars that were part of an international shipment. Marlon Moody, 38, and Brian Benson, 35, both of South Los Angeles, are scheduled to...

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

