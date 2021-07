Ten Chinese nationals are among at least 13 people killed when a bus plunged into a ravine after an explosion on Wednesday in northern Pakistan.The vehicle was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam project in Upper Kohistan when the incident took place. At least 36 people were injured in the accident, Arif Javed, a deputy district commissioner, told the Associated Press.It was initially suspected to be an attack, with the Chinese government calling on Pakistan to take action against the “attackers” and saying the bus was “hit by blast on its way to...