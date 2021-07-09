Oil prices in flux while OPEC+ remains deadlocked on supply
Oil prices continued to swirl as traders tried to fathom how the clash inside the OPEC+ alliance will play out in global markets. Early in the week, U.S. crude soared to a six-year high near $77 a barrel on fears that OPEC’s failure to agree a production increase would leave markets desperately tight. But the gains soon fizzled on concern that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could splinter the entire alliance and undo its production cuts agreement.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0