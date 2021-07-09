Cancel
Traffic

Oil prices in flux while OPEC+ remains deadlocked on supply

By Grant Smith and Saket Sundria
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices continued to swirl as traders tried to fathom how the clash inside the OPEC+ alliance will play out in global markets. Early in the week, U.S. crude soared to a six-year high near $77 a barrel on fears that OPEC’s failure to agree a production increase would leave markets desperately tight. But the gains soon fizzled on concern that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could splinter the entire alliance and undo its production cuts agreement.

Energy Industryresilience.org

Has OPEC finally won the war against shale oil?

I have maintained for the past six years that a key goal of OPEC has been to so demoralize investors in shale oil that they stop sending money to the companies that drill for it. As I’ve written previously, I believe that OPEC’s contest with the shale oil industry is “part of a broader strategy meant to maximize Saudi revenues as production in the kingdom hovers at an all-time high over the next decade before beginning a decline.” It now appears that OPEC may have finally won its war against shale.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

OPEC+ countries agree to boost oil production

VIENNA, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, known as OPEC+, agreed in an online meeting on Sunday to boost oil production by 400,000 barrels a day as demand increases. OPEC and its non-OPEC allies also reached a deal to phase out...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

OPEC reaches deal on oil production increase

OPEC+ reached a deal on oil production increases Sunday, following a protracted dispute between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The increase in oil production, which is at the center of the agreement, comes at a pivotal point as global economies prepare to open up post-pandemic.
Energy IndustryBBC

Oil producing nations agree deal to control prices

Oil producing nations have agreed to increase their output, with the aim of reducing prices and easing pressure on the world economy. The Opec cartel and partners such as Russia will boost supply from August after prices climbed to two-and-half-year highs during the pandemic. The move should have an impact...
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

OPEC+ Oil Deal Sends Prices Lower — and This Could Be a Buying Opportunity

OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. "I think they decided that having a deal was better than no deal and if they didn't have a deal, they would be left to their own devices and we could really see a free for all on increasing production," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Oil Drops as OPEC+ Agreement Raises Prospect of More Supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday, but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries. Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $72.98 a...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

OPEC+ Clinches Deal to Boost Output as Gulf Allies Call Truce

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies struck a deal to inject more oil into the recovering global economy, overcoming an internal split that threatened the cartel’s control of the crude market. An unusually public dispute that tested the group’s unity was resolved in a classic compromise -- with Saudi Arabia...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking some concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries. Brent crude was down $1.08, or 1.5%, at...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI drops and pops in the open on OPEC news

WTI starts the day off indecisive in thin trade following weekend news. OPEC+ agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market. Oil prices start out volatile with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping and popping in the open following weekend news. WTI is currently trading flat again at $71.40,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as OPEC+ reaches deal, pandemic concerns weigh

0253 GMT: Crude oil futures declined during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 19, as the market participants were concerned over a rise in supply following an OPEC+ deal to an impending increase in production quotas, while the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus raised worries about the re-imposition of demand-sapping mobility restrictions.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Oil falls $2 after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries. Brent crude was down $2.01, or 2.7%, at $71.58 a barrel by 0850 GMT. U.S. oil was down $2.06,...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output After Saudis, UAE End Standoff

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resolved a dispute that was blocking the deal. The cartel will boost output by as much as 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OPEC+ green lights deal to hike oil output in Saudi-UAE compromise

Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait baselines raised as of May 2022. OPEC and its allies clinched an agreement July 18 to raise crude oil production in the coming months, while also allocating five members more generous output quotas starting May 2022, resolving a dispute with the UAE that had threatened to destabilize the oil market and the organization itself.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

OPEC, allies agree to boost output

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations agreed Sunday to raise the production limits imposed on five countries next year and boost their production by 2 million barrels per day by the end of this year, ending a dispute that roiled oil markets.

