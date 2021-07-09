Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Carpet Store Releases Tips for Choosing Carpet

SFGate
 9 days ago

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. How many of us have browsed through a carpet showroom expecting to leave with the perfect carpeting only to discover we have more questions? The team from Frontier Flooring & Window Coverings, the Paso Robles carpet, flooring and window coverings store, has prepared a list of tips to help buyers make more informed decisions about the best carpeting choice for their needs.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Carpeting#Interior Design#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardenstardem.com

How to clean, restore carpet

If you hate your carpet because it's old, stained and bordering on disgusting, I have great news. There are steps you can take that will have you falling in love with it all over again. Years ago, when we remodeled our home, we replaced some of the carpets with hardwood....
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Going Carpet Floors? 3 Tips On Finding The Perfect Carpet

When deciding on the suitable flooring for your home in Australia, carpet might be one of the choices you have in mind. But before making a decision, there are several considerations you may need to be familiar with since the flooring plays a huge role in the overall look and feel of the space.
Home & Gardentrendynews9.com

Why To Choose Outdoor Carpet

Why should you choose outdoor carpets for your home? There are many reasons. One of them is that it can save you money by helping to conserve the water used by our indoor carpeting. Carpet is more resistant to mold and mildew, which means you can keep your family healthy while spending less time indoors.
Pittsburgh, PA22thepoint.com

MARKETPLACE: Sears Carpet & Duct Cleaning

PITTSBURGH -- Sears has several air cleaning systems available so you can breathe easier. Over time, allergens dust, dander, and debris build up in your HVAC/Air Duct System making your furnace and air conditioner less efficient. Eric Piper, Owner of Sears Carpet & Duct Cleaning sat down with us to...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for July 4-11

On July 4, Nahum Santa Maria Hernandez, 18, of Morro Bay, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On July 4, Kenneth James Taylor, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Home Edit Just Launched a Stylish New Collection of Organizing Solutions at The Container Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t need me to tell you that The Container Store is a great option for storage solutions, but you may not know that their shelves are stocked with more than the stackable plastic totes you use for scrapbook supplies and holiday decorations. A lot more. The Container Store is one of my favorite places to shop for home “stuff” because its storage and organization options are both functional and design-forward— like the just-launched collection of gorgeous wooden storage solutions in collaboration with Home Edit by iDesign! The collection includes some must-have pieces, each of which will make your life easier and more efficient. They’re crafted from durable, sustainably sourced, lightweight wood that’ll seamlessly blend in with whatever design elements you’ve got going on in your home. I need them! You need them! Here are my favorite items from the collection.
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Recycled outdoor furniture now available at Magnolia Outdoor Living in Spring

Amish-made outdoor furniture store Magnolia Outdoor Living opened June 20 at 3416 FM 2920, Ste. 100, Spring. All furniture is made from recycled milk jugs to create a large, for-sale collection of high-density polyethylene outdoor furniture, all of which are backed by a 20-year warranty. The highly durable furniture will not crack, fade or need repainting or refinishing, so customers will not need to replace outdoor furniture due to wear and tear. Furniture options range from chairs and tables to swings. 817-688-4018. www.magnoliatexasoutdoorliving.com.
Interior DesignHGTV

Installing a Tile Floor

In a kitchen or bathroom, stone or ceramic surfaces resist water, odors and, above all, they are easy to clean. If you selected natural stone over ceramic tile, be aware that stone must be sealed to prevent staining. Also, natural stone can be less durable than ceramic. Tools and Materials.
Paso Robles, CASFGate

We Help You Legal of Paso Robles Releases the New Report, 'Documents to Include in a Living Trust'

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD), sometimes referred to as a “living will,” specifies an individual’s directives for end-of-life medical care or in the event someone is not able to make their own decisions. People often combine the AHCD and a durable power of attorney with a living trust and the Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo staff of We Help You Legal reports some of the top reasons for doing so.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

25 Fabulous Bathroom Decor Ideas For Millennials

Millennials are currently the biggest share of home buyers keeping 36%, which means that many homes will be sold right to them and many interiors will be created by them. If you are a millennial or are planning to sell your home, this roundup may be useful for you as we are going to discuss bathrooms for millennials. Let’s find out what’s important for them and what they wanna see in their homes.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Towels Has a Gorgeous New Beach Collection — Plus More Launches We Love This Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re always testing the best home products we can find and keeping an eye out for new launches from all of our favorite brands. Whether it’s new colors being added to our favorite bedding lines or limited-edition releases from cult-favorite kitchen brands, we’re here to share the latest and greatest! We know it can be hard to stay on top of what’s new, so each week we’ll be sharing a few of our favorite launches here with you — alongside some of our more in-depth reviews about these brand new products and gadgets. This week’s lineup is jam-packed with new items from the likes of Kassatex, Brooklinen, and KitchenAid, to name a few. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite launches of the week and shop them below!
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

5 different kitchen styles for every person

Although home renovations are generally a fun and exciting experience, they can be a hassle if you are unsure about what you want. The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home and the kitchen style can be a blueprint for the rest of the house. There are many types of kitchen styles and there are certain styles that stand out for their own unique reasons.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Standard Curtain Lengths For Every Room

When it comes to picking out the right curtain size for you, you want to get it right. While most of it comes down to personal preference, it can be helpful to see what everyone else is doing before you decide. After all, inspiration usually starts with someone else who...
Interior Designdecorhint.com

How to Make a Mood Board for Interior Design

This post may contain affiliate links. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a small commission - at no extra cost to you. Learn more here. I’ll show you a quick and easy tutorial on how to make a mood board for interior design. Use this to plan room designs and coordinate color schemes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy