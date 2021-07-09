Cancel
BioFit Names Matt Coyne Interim National Sales Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. BioFit Engineered Products, a worldwide leader in the design and fabrication of technical ergonomic seating and commercial furnishing solutions, promoted Matt Coyne to National Sales Director this week. Serving on an interim basis, Coyne will lead BioFit’s global sales initiatives in all key markets and cultivation of new industry channels for the company’s application-specific and multipurpose product offerings.

