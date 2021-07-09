BioFit Names Matt Coyne Interim National Sales Director

Today the Board of Trustees of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) announced leadership changes. The Board approved the appointment of Martin Kropff, current Director General of CIMMYT, as Global Director of Resilient Agrifood Systems of CGIAR. He will play a critical role in enabling an effective transition to the new structure of CGIAR and implementing the CGIAR 2030 Research and Innovation Strategy. In this role, Kropff will be hosted by the CGIAR System Management Organization and will be based in Montpellier, France.