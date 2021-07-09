These remote-friendly jobs in cryptocurrency pay over $100,000

If you're looking to land a WFH job, rewrite your resume to highlight previous experience with remote work and managing remote teams. Two forces in the job market are creating the perfect storm for IT professionals: the growth of cryptocurrency companies and the desire to find a fully remote job. Some crypto companies are fully remote and have always operated that way. Other leaders have recognized that not offering a remote work option will limit the talent pool significantly. A scan of open jobs with these firms shows that remote work is always an option. If you are one of the many professionals who wants to keep working from home, it's worth looking at job openings at crypto companies.