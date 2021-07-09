2 rescued from balcony, 44 without home after Minneapolis apartment building blaze

Tony Webster, Flickr

A three-alarm fire at a north Minneapolis apartment complex has left more than 40 residents in need of housing assistance.

The fire broke out late Thursday night on the 1400 block of North Plymouth Avenue. Minneapolis Fire evacuated the building but had to rescue two people with aerial ladders from third-floor balconies. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived at the blaze to find heavy fire coming from the third floor. After searching and evacuating all of the apartments, the fire spread to the roof and forced fire crews to retreat outside to attack the fire with two aerial water towers, according to the department.

There are 22 units in the apartment building, all of them now uninhabitable due to extensive fire and water damage.

The Red Cross is now assisting at least 44 residents with temporary housing.