Calvin Ridley highlights Marshon Lattimore’s up-and-down play
The departure of Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons and the NFC South might be great for most of the division, but it’s not necessarily great for the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. While New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has locked down the likes of Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Amari Cooper. But Calvin Ridley, the new number one receiver in Atlanta, has given Lattimore problems in the past. Last season, Lattimore give up five catches for 108 yards, all to Calvin Ridley. It is this type of inconsistency that likely gives the New Orleans Saints front office pause before pulling the trigger on a possible extension.www.canalstreetchronicles.com
