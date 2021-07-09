Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Calvin Ridley highlights Marshon Lattimore’s up-and-down play

By Chris Dunnells
canalstreetchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe departure of Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons and the NFC South might be great for most of the division, but it’s not necessarily great for the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. While New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has locked down the likes of Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Amari Cooper. But Calvin Ridley, the new number one receiver in Atlanta, has given Lattimore problems in the past. Last season, Lattimore give up five catches for 108 yards, all to Calvin Ridley. It is this type of inconsistency that likely gives the New Orleans Saints front office pause before pulling the trigger on a possible extension.

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Nfc South#New Orleans Saints#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Everyone Loves Falcons' Kyle Pitts - Except This Superfan Rap Star

Most draft "experts" consider Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to be a generational player. One that will not only contribute immediately, but continue as an elite receiver for many years. But for a select few Atlanta Falcons fans, the team made an unforgivable mistake by failing to address the quarterback...
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Building Blocks: Calvin Ridley latest in line of top receivers

Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series starts Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find at least one on the list due to vast potential involved. The first installment of this analysis is focused on Calvin Ridley.
NFL247Sports

Easop Winston Jr. fired up with Saints; tells Coug fans Calvin Jackson Jr. is primed

FORMER WASHINGTON STATE wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. , who is now suiting up for the New Orleans Saints, thinks his former WSU teammate Calvin Jackson Jr. is about to make a splash in the Pac-12. Winston, who heads to the Saints’ training camp later this month, this week tells Cougfan.com that Jackson, who missed nearly all of last season and redshirted the year before, has the ‘it’ factor.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Saints not given much hope for 2021

There once was a time when the New Orleans Saints were routinely predicted to reach double-digit wins. There once was a time when the Saints had a future Hall of Famer at quarterback. There once was a time when all Subway footlong sandwiches were $5.00 each. Those times are gone.
NFLchatsports.com

Does Matt Ryan really care about winning with the Atlanta Falcons?

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. Atlanta Falcons fans have every right to wonder if Matt Ryan truly does care about winning. It’s hard...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara named #2 running back by ESPN

With changes on the way at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, the team’s offense tends to garner more questions than praise. Despite the uncertainty that may shroud the unit nationally for now, one position group that is not often questioned is running back. Lead by Alvin Kamara along with...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons Rumors Mailbag: Matt Ryan Traded? Mike Davis Breakout Year? Bring Back Todd Gurley?

Today’s Atlanta Falcons mailbag has all your questions regarding Falcons news & rumors. Who would you rather have at starting quarterback: Matt Ryan or Kirk Cousins? Can newly signed running back from the Carolina Panthers, Mike Davis, have a breakout year with his first season with the Atlanta Falcons? Should the Falcons re-sign Todd Gurley? Is Matt Ryan coming to his last few seasons in Atlanta? Will we see the Falcons let him go after the 2021 NFL Season? Host of Chat Sports Tom Downey will answer all of those questions and more in today’s Falcons rumors mailbag! For all your latest Atlanta Falcons rumors & news check out our channel: http://youtube.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Get Mike Help: Someone needs to step up as Saints’ WR2 in 2021

On April 6, 2020, the New Orleans Saints thought they finally had the answer. When it was reported that night that two-time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders had signed with the New Orleans Saints, the woes of thousands had thought they were finally heard. The Saints, for the first time since trading Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots in 2017, had a wide receiver to compliment the then-leading reception-getter in the NFL Michael Thomas. What was thought to be the missing piece to a Saints offense that was already one of the best in the NFL turned out to be less than the Saints had anticipated, as Thomas’s injury-plagued 2020 meant that the duo only spent seven regular season games on the field together (only three of which with Drew Brees at quarterback). So, with the Saints famously in “salary cap hell” heading into the 2021 offseason, they cut ties with the former SMU wide receiver, letting Sanders walk just one season after deeming him the missing piece for an unstoppable offense.
NFLfftoday.com

Is Ridley the Next Smith-Schuster or Hopkins?

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. It’s a cliché heard many times. Or how about this one – "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. In our question of the day, the question really is … which history will Calvin...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, July 15: Drew Brees appears on Cam Jordan’s podcast

Different players that could step up as WR2 opposite Michael Thomas in the 2021 season. Drew Brees has appeared on the latest episode of Truss Levelz, the podcast created by Saints player Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram II of the Houston Texans. Analysis of the New England Patriots, both their...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

An early look at the Saints 2021 opponents: New England Patriots

The 2020 New England Patriots seemed to offer a preview of what the Saints are going through this season. The first year without their Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was rocky to say the least, as new QB Cam Newton struggled coming back from injury and the defense was heavily impacted by Covid opt-outs. The Saints likely will not have to worry about the later this season, but the first year since 2005 with uncertainty at QB for New Orleans hopefully will go better than the Patriots season in 2020.
NFLUSA Today

Falcons 2021 fantasy football preview: QB Matt Ryan

As fantasy football leagues begin preparation for the 2021 NFL season, we thought it would be a good time to begin previewing the top Atlanta Falcons fantasy options at each position. First up is the quarterback spot where veteran Matt Ryan enters his fourteenth season as Atlanta’s signal-caller. If you’re...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

3 most important Saints games heading into the 2021 season

As we approach the 2021 season, anticipation has started to build & excitement has started to grow. With a brand new 17 game schedule to look forward to, fans of the New Orleans Saints are eager to watch their favorite players once again chase the Lombardi trophy. To get there though, the Saints have a long road ahead. Highlighted below are the three most important games of the year that the Saints should keep close watch on.
NFLYardbarker

PFF projects that Calvin Ridley will lead the NFL in receiving yards

It might seem odd that Pro Football Focus predicted that a player who has never made the Pro Bowl would lead the league in receiving yards in 2021. It doesn’t sound as strange when you learn they’re projecting Calvin Ridley, who was a second-team All-Pro team member in 2020, to pull off the accomplishment. After all, Pro Bowl voting is flawed — one-third of the votes come from coaches, players, and fans.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by simulation that nailed Josh Allen's big campaign

History has taught us that wide receivers need multiple years to develop once they join the NFL, but their third year is usually when they break out. Last season, 2018 draftees Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore were Fantasy football breakouts, as both players set career-highs in receiving yards. Receiver candidates in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings who fit the bill include D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, who are already Pro Bowlers but could become All-Pro selections with jumps in production. Others like Diontae Johnson and Darius Slayton will try to make the leap into being must-starts.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Fantasy: Calvin Ridley Value Sinking?

Calvin Ridley is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons heading in to the 2021 season, but SI Fantasy isn't expecting a huge improvement in numbers. Ridley finished the 2020 season as the Falcons leading receiver with 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. His yardage placed him fifth in the NFL among wide receivers, while his touchdown total put him at eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy