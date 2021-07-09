Calvin Ridley highlights Marshon Lattimore’s up-and-down play

On April 6, 2020, the New Orleans Saints thought they finally had the answer. When it was reported that night that two-time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders had signed with the New Orleans Saints, the woes of thousands had thought they were finally heard. The Saints, for the first time since trading Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots in 2017, had a wide receiver to compliment the then-leading reception-getter in the NFL Michael Thomas. What was thought to be the missing piece to a Saints offense that was already one of the best in the NFL turned out to be less than the Saints had anticipated, as Thomas’s injury-plagued 2020 meant that the duo only spent seven regular season games on the field together (only three of which with Drew Brees at quarterback). So, with the Saints famously in “salary cap hell” heading into the 2021 offseason, they cut ties with the former SMU wide receiver, letting Sanders walk just one season after deeming him the missing piece for an unstoppable offense.